Police & Fire

20-Year-Old DC Man Dies After Walking Into Hospital With Gunshot Wound: Police

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Hospital entrance
Hospital entrance Photo Credit: Pixabay/Paul Brennan

A 20-year-old man shot in Northwest Washington DC died moments after walking into a hospital, authorities said.

Jahmeze Williams, of Southeast, DC, was said to be shot in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, around 10 p.m on Tuesday, May 24, Metropolitan Police said. 

When officers arrived at the scene, no victims were located. Instead they learned that Williams had checked himself into a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He died shorty after, according to police. 

Police are now offering up to $25,000 for information regarding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be sent to department’s text tip line at 50411.

