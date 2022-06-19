19-Year-Old Shot To Death Inside His Car in Alexandria: Police

Police found a 19-year-old man shot to death inside his car parked on the road in the Hybla Valley area of Alexandria Sunday morning.

Darren Davis of Alexandria suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died from them at an area hospital, Fairfax County police said.

A Dodge Charger pulled up alongside Davis' car in the 8000 block of Seaton Street just after 8 a.m. and fired multiple rounds before speeding off, police said. Investigators do not believe this was a random act.

Detectives ask anyone with information on this shooting to call them at 703-246-7800, option 2.

This is the 11th homicide in Fairfax County this year, one more than this time in 2021.

