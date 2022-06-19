Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

19-Year-Old Shot To Death Inside His Car in Alexandria: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Fairfax County Police
Fairfax County Police Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department (Facebook)

Police found a 19-year-old man shot to death inside his car parked on the road in the Hybla Valley area of Alexandria Sunday morning. 

Darren Davis of Alexandria suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died from them at an area hospital, Fairfax County police said. 

A Dodge Charger pulled up alongside Davis' car in the 8000 block of Seaton Street just after 8 a.m. and fired multiple rounds before speeding off, police said. Investigators do not believe this was a random act. 

Detectives ask anyone with information on this shooting to call them at 703-246-7800, option 2. 

This is the 11th homicide in Fairfax County this year, one more than this time in 2021. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.