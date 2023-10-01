Passersby Help Virginia State Police Troopers Apprehend Driver After Pursuit Of Stolen Kia

Charges are pending against two men following a bizarre scene that played out at around 11 a.m. on Saturday morning on Franklin Street, when a trooper spotted a Kia Optima that was flagged and wanted by police after it was stolen.

Then things took an unexpected turn for the trooper.

As he approached the stolen Kia and ordered the driver and a passenger to get out, a 34-year-old man instead drove directly at him, forcing him to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, ramming into the patrol car - which had his K9 partner inside - and fled the scene after running over a stop sign turning onto South Washington Street.

The trooper was able to return back to his vehicle and a pursuit was launched that ended near the intersection of Duke Street when he was able to stall the vehicle, prompting the driver and passenger to flee on foot.

Police say that the passenger, a 30-year-old District man was apprehended quickly without incident, and two passersby who witnessed the incident helped detain the driver until members of the Alexandria Police Department could arrest him.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Alexandria Hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Neither the trooper, nor his police K9, which was in the police cruiser when it was rammed by the stolen Kia, was injured.

