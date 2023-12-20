Officer's Taser Struck During Struggle Over Gun With Suicidal Subject In Virginia: Police

On Tuesday night, officers from the Newport New Police Department were called to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue to investigate a reported suicidal subject who was parked inside a vehicle in the area, prompting a tactical response.

According to a police spokesperson, the person - whose name has not been released - eventually got out of the vehicle and began walking toward officers with a gun in his hand, ignoring their attempts to de-escalate the situation.

While police attempted to talk the suspect down, his gun discharged in the proximity of the officers, prompting a struggle over the weapon, leading to an exchange of gunfire that resulted in the person being shot, and one officer's taser on his belt being struck.

At the scene, first responders rendered first aid until the person could be rushed to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.

Charges are now pending.

