Slippery Shooting Suspect Convicted Of Cold-Blooded Attack During DC Dispute

A Washington, DC man who evaded Metropolitan Police detectives for nearly a year after a violent shootout that left four people injured, has been convicted on all counts by a jury following a two-week trial.

This week, Travis Littlejohn, 38, was found guilty for the July 5, 2019 shooting in he 3500 block of Clay Place in Northeast DC that left four people with serious injuries during a rapidly escalating dispute.

Littlejohn was found guilty of all charges in the 28-count indictment, including:

Four counts of assault with intent to kill while armed;

Aggravated assault while armed;

Three counts of assault with significant bodily injury;

“Related firearms offenses.”

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on the night of the fateful shooting, prosecutors say that Littlejohn got into a verbal argument that escalated in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue NE before driving to a nearby apartment two blocks away.

Following the initial argument, Littlejohn drove back to the block, exchanged words with the group again, then fired at least seven rounds at them from a semi-automatic weapon from a short distance away.

Littlejohn shot four people people two members of the group returned fire, officials said. Three suffered significant injuries and one “was more seriously injured.”

After the shooting, Littlejohn remained elusive before he was arrested by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on April 3, 2020.

