'Malachi Was A Kid:' 16-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of DC's Youngest Homicide Victim

A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy from Washington DC, authorities said.

Malachi Jackson, of Northwest, DC, was shot to death in the 3000 block of 13th Street, Northwest, on the night of April 11, Metropolitan Police said.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy, also of Northwest DC, on Tuesday, May 10, the department said. He has since been charged with first-degree murder.

Malachi's death gained media prominence as the youngest DC homicide victim of 2022, according to an article from WUSA9.

"They took my rock from me," Malachi's father Antwon Williams told the outlet.. "He was a real beautiful and bright kid and had a lot of potential. It was an honor for me to be his father.”

7News recently spoked with Jackson's mother, Sayvon Jackson, who said, “Malachi was a kid. He stayed into fashion, the latest designs. He loved movies. Netflix, sports, especially basketball."

The teenager attended Theodore Roosevelt High School and was praised for his academic performance, charming disposition and infectious energy, according to his obituary. He was "well respected and motivated," and "his drive to perform and achieve made him an outstanding and loving student."

Aside from his passion for learning, Malachi was passionate about sports including boxing and football. He even played as a defensive end for the Deadwood Recreation Center.

"He was tough with the ability to handle the biggest opponent that came his way," the obituary reads. "He was equated to superman with the ability to take on anything and made the best of it by never giving up."

Malachi also "enjoyed the simple things in life" like walks, eating seafood, listening to music and just being with his friends and family. All the while he "made such a major impact in life of all those who loved and knew him."

