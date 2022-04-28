Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice
Will Temporary Closure Of Alexandria's King Street Become Permanent?

Annie DeVoe
Stock Photo Of Pedestrians Walking
Stock Photo Of Pedestrians Walking Photo Credit: Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay

The City of Alexandria will be closing off the last block of King Street near Waterfront Park to vehicles in a pilot program this summer, Alexandria Living Magazine reports. 

The closure, approved by City Council last weekend, will start Memorial Day weekend and last through Labor Day. 

The intention is to create more safety for pedestrians along King Street to Waterford Park, and other areas along the river, the magazine said.

City Officials will decide after Labor Day if the pilot program will become a permanent change to King Street, as reported by Alexandria Living. 

Click here for more from Alexandria Living Magazine.

