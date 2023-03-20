Virginia Teen Charged With Murdering 4-Year-Old Sibling, Police Say

A teenager in Virginia is facing a murder charge for allegedly suffocating a 4-year-old sibling, authorities announced.

The Danville Police Department announced that it has charged a 13-year-old juvenile suspect with first-degree murder for an incident last summer.

According to the police investigation, in August 2022, officers were called to an area home, where a child was found without a pulse and not breathing. It was transported to SOVAH Health in Danville before being airlifted to a different hospital, and was later pronounced dead.

Police say that the teenager confessed last week to suffocating the child.

Following the arrest, the juvenile was transported to W.W. Moore Detention Center, pending an upcoming trial.

