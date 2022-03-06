Triple Sentence Handed Down For 11-Year-Old DC Boy's Death: Report

Three men from Washington DC will be spending some serious time behind bars for their involvement in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy, WUSA9 reports.

Carlo General, 21, Christian Wingfield, 24, and Marcel Gordon, 26, were sentenced to a combined 35.5 years in prison for the shooting death of Davon McNeal, the outlet reports.

The 11-year-old was shot and killed by a stray bullet while heading to a community anti-violence cookout in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast on July 4, 2020, the outlet and Metropolitan Police report.

General, who allegedly fired the fatal shot, received 16 years in prison, with five years supervised release. Meanwhile, Gordon got 10 years and Wingfield got nine-and-a-half years, both with five years supervised release, WUSA9 reports.

The three men previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the incident and a fourth, Daryle Bond, 20, who also pleaded guilty is expected to be sentenced on August 4, the outlet reports.

The sentencing came the same day of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. In addition, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser hosted her “202 for Peace Campaign for a Safer, Stronger Summer” event.

The event spearheaded a "citywide gun violence awareness campaign" aimed at bringing resources to residents who are vulnerable to violence, keeping DC youth safe and support families of the victims of violence.

Davon's mother, Crystal McNeal, was said to be attending the event as well, WUSA9 reports.

