These Public High Schools Are The Best In Virginia, New Rankings Say

A school isn't just a building. It's a home: A a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths.

Many factors go into what makes a great school, and US News has crunched that data to compile its latest ranking of the best public schools in America.

Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria was named the best public high school in all of America by US News.

Here are the top 10 high schools in Virginia, according to US News:

#1 Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Alexandria, VA

#2 Langley High School, McLean, VA

#3 McLean High School, McLean, VA

#4 Open High School, Richmond, VA

#5 Marshall High School, Falls Church, VA

#6 Oakton High School, Vienna, VA

#7 W.T. Woodson High School, Fairfax, VA

#8 Madison High School, Vienna, VA

#9 Richmond Community High School, Richmond, VA

#10 West Springfield High School, Springfield, VA

US News looked at data from 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college, the website says.

Click here for the complete list of best public high schools in Virginia from US News.

