Speeding Driver Convicted Of Striking Motorcyclist At 100 MPH, Resulting In Amputation: DOJ

A federal jury has convicted a speeding driver on multiple charges after he struck a motorcyclist at more than 100 mph in Virginia, resulting in an amputation for a 20-year-old man.

Menyelek M. Maynard, 26, was found guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, reckless driving, and speeding on Wednesday, Oct. 26, following a near-fatal crash on the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

On Friday, April 8, Maynard was driving his white Toyota Camry on the parkway at more than 100 mph in a posted 45 mph zone when he struck his victim, who prosecutors only identified as “J.V.,” sending him flying more than 30 feet through the air, prosecutors said.

Maynard rolled his own vehicle multiple times, narrowly missing pedestrians in the parkway’s footpath before coming to rest upside down in the Potomac River.

The jury determined that because of Maynard’s actions, J.V. lost his left leg below the knee, had to have steel rods inserted in both arms and his back, and lost feeling in his left arm and left side.

Investigators noted that “J.V.’s life was saved by motorists who stopped to help him and the quick response of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.”

Maynard faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 24, 2023.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.