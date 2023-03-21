Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Shawshanked: Two VA Inmates Back In Custody After Tunneling Out Of Jail

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
John Garza (left) and Arley Nemo
John Garza (left) and Arley Nemo Photo Credit: Sheriff's Office of City of Newport News

Two Virginia inmates are back in custody after they escaped from jail, authorities announced.

A manhunt was launched in Newport News on Monday night, as the police sought prisoners Arley Vaughn Nemo, 43, and John Michael Garza, 37, who attempted to make their great escape from the Newport News City Jail Annex.

The pair reportedly tunneled through a cell wall and was able to hop a security wall, though their escape didn’t last long, and officials said that they had been apprehended early on Tuesday, March 21 in Hampton.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday afternoon.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.