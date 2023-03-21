Shawshanked: Two VA Inmates Back In Custody After Tunneling Out Of Jail

Two Virginia inmates are back in custody after they escaped from jail, authorities announced.

A manhunt was launched in Newport News on Monday night, as the police sought prisoners Arley Vaughn Nemo, 43, and John Michael Garza, 37, who attempted to make their great escape from the Newport News City Jail Annex.

The pair reportedly tunneled through a cell wall and was able to hop a security wall, though their escape didn’t last long, and officials said that they had been apprehended early on Tuesday, March 21 in Hampton.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday afternoon.

