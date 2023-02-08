Road Rager Confesses To Dump Truck Ambush On GW Memorial Parkway: Authorities

Officials say that a Maryland man who pulled out multiple weapons during a road rage incident on the George Washington Memorial Parkway could spend years behind bars.

Frederick resident Juan Marcus Smith, 58, was driving on the parkway when he was involved in a minor crash with a dump truck that was driven by his victim, sparking a bout of rage in the middle of the roadway, according to federal prosecutors.

Smith proceeded to speed around the truck and brought his vehicle to a complete stop in the righthand lane of the parkway, investigators said. He then approached the dump truck with a knife and attempted to steal the keys to the vehicle.

Prosecutors say that Smith then returned to his vehicle, got out a baseball bat, and proceeded to smash the driver’s side window of the dump truck while the driver was still behind the wheel.

When United States Park Police officers arrived at the scene, they found Smith standing outside his vehicle holding the key to the dump truck in the air. They also found a folding knife on his person and a baseball bat in the backseat of his car.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, May 25, when he will face up to 10 years in prison.

