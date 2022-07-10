Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

News

'Peaky Blinders' Dressed Bandit Gets Away With Virginia Bank Robbery

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
'Dapper Dan Bandit' gets away with robbing Virginia bank
'Dapper Dan Bandit' gets away with robbing Virginia bank Photo Credit: Vojtěch Kovařík, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Peaky Blinders anyone? A man nicknamed the 'Dapper Dan Bandit' by police is being considered armed and dangerous after robbing a bank in Virginia while wearing a clean cut suit and hat, reports Fox 5 DC.

The suspect entered the North Chesterfield First Community Bank wearing khaki pants, a blue blazer, hat, sunglasses, mask, and carrying a semi-automatic handgun, demanding money from the teller the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 29, continues the outlet.

The robber was also wearing a pair of black "mechanics" gloves with white lettering, and is described as a 40-50-year-old white man with a slim build, with auburn hair. Witnesses say he is about 5-foot-8. His handgun reportedly has a silver barrel. Anyone with information on this man is asked to call police immediately. To read the full report from Fox 5 DC, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.