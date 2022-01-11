Government Contractor In Virginia To Pay $1.1M For Kickback Scheme On Wounded Warriors Program

Virginia-based Management Consulting, Inc. (Mancon) has been ordered to pay a million-dollar penalty for a kickback scheme involving the Wounded Warrior Program.

Federal officials announced that the Virginia Beach business is being held strictly liable under the Anti-Kickback Act and ordered it to pay a $1,088,803 civil penalty for a years-long scheme.

Between 2008 and 2015, prosecutors say that Mancon served as a prime contractor for the United States’ Wounded Warrior Program, and from 2012 to 2015, the subcontractor that Mancon selected to work on its prime contracts accepted $1,088,803 in kickbacks from a lower-tier subcontractor in exchange for work on Mancon’s prime government contracts.

Officials made note that “the United States previously recovered $4.3 million from Mancon’s subcontractor to resolve False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Act claims related to the kickback scheme on Mancon’s Wounded Warrior contracts and other prime government contracts.”

The court maintained that Mancon, “as a prime contractor, was strictly liable for a civil penalty equal to the value of the kickbacks paid and accepted by its subcontractors on the Wounded Warrior contracts.”

