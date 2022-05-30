DC Firefighter, With Only 6 Months Experience, Saves Woman From Burning Home

A rookie firefighter from Washington DC is being hailed a hero after saving a woman from her burning home over Memorial Day weekend.

Probationary Firefighter Kojo Saunders of Engine 10 in Trinidad only had six months experience when he completed the rescue on Sunday, May 29, DC Fire & EMS said.

Saunders said crews found smoke throughout the building, located in the 2100 block of I Street Northeast, upon entry. He later heard someone coughing, found the woman and pulled her to safety.

When asked about how it felt to make a rescue as a probationary officer, Saunders had this to say: "It feels nice to be able to do my job."

Saunders is the second probationary firefighter to make a rescue this year, according to DC Fire & EMS.

