DC Firefighter Threatens Man With Gun Over Car Sale: Report

A DC firefighter has been arrested for allegedly threatening a man with a gun, WUSA9 reports.

Douglas Wheeler, 46, approached two men talking about car in the 800 block of Kentucky Avenue in Southeast DC on the morning of Thursday, May 26, the outlet reports.

Wheeler started talking to one of the men about buying his car, he went home and returned with a gun, WUSA9 says. Wheeler then pointed the gun at the man as he cursed and told him to leave, the outlet reports.

Wheeler later put the gun away and returned home after the man said he would tell police, the outlet reports. Wheeler has since been charged with threatening to kidnap or injure a person, and has been placed on administrative leave.

You can read the full article from WUSA9 by clicking here.

