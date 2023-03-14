Customs Officers Bust Alexandria Man Wanted For Sex Offenses At Dulles International Airport

Two men wanted for felony sex offenses in the DMV region were apprehended by US Customs and Border Protection officers as they attempted to board an international flight at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Officials announced that officers arrested Kadian Andre Mitchell, 42, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Gaithersburg, Maryland resident Alexander Mercado Amaya, 31, in two separate stops at the airport over the weekend.

Mitchell is wanted in Prince George’s County on rape charges and was apprehended as he was heading on a flight to Panama. Amaya was wanted in his hometown Montgomery County for a pair of sexual offenses and was taken into custody as he sought to travel to El Salvador.

Mercado Amaya is also in the country illegally, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

Officers were able to verify the identities of both men, confirmed that each had active warrants out for their arrests, and they were turned over to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers.

Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, DC, Kim Der-Yeghiayan said in a statement that “Customs and Border Protection is pleased that our unique border security mission helps our law enforcement partners to pursue justice for victims by capturing wanted fugitives, especially subjects wanted on serious sex offenses.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.