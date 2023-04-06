Armed Man In Mental Health Crisis Causes Shelter-In-Place Order In Parts Of VA (DEVELOPING)

Some Virginia residents are being ordered to shelter-in-place as they attempt to track down a 23-year-old man who is armed and is having a mental health crisis.

The Albemarle County Police Department issued an alert at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 advising that anyone within a three-mile radius of 1041 Greenwood Road should stay inside as they conduct a manhunt for the concerning suspect.

Police say only that they are looking for a man “with a firearm who is currently experiencing a mental health crisis.”

No other descriptive information was provided.

Anyone who sees any suspect person should stay away and call 911.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

