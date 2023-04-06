Contact Us
Armed Man In Mental Health Crisis Causes Shelter-In-Place Order In Parts Of VA (DEVELOPING)

Zak Failla
The incident was reported at 1041 Greenwood Road in Crozet.
The incident was reported at 1041 Greenwood Road in Crozet. Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

Some Virginia residents are being ordered to shelter-in-place as they attempt to track down a 23-year-old man who is armed and is having a mental health crisis.

The Albemarle County Police Department issued an alert at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 advising that anyone within a three-mile radius of 1041 Greenwood Road should stay inside as they conduct a manhunt for the concerning suspect.

Police say only that they are looking for a man “with a firearm who is currently experiencing a mental health crisis.”

No other descriptive information was provided.

Anyone who sees any suspect person should stay away and call 911.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

