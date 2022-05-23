Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
News

Alexandria Police Ticket Driver Who Hit Young Bicyclist: Authorities

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Alexandria Police Department
Alexandria Police Department Photo Credit: Alexandria Police Department (Facebook)

Police cited the driver who hit a child cyclist on Friday afternoon in northern Virginia, May 20, authorities said. 

Alexandria police said on Monday, May 23, they fined the driver for failure to obey highway signs. Police did not release the driver's name. Doctors at an area hospital treated the child for minor injuries and released them. 

The wreck happened close to 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Langston Boulevard and John Marshall Drive when the driver of the SUV clipped the young cyclist. Police have not released many details about the incident. 

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.