Alexandria Police Ticket Driver Who Hit Young Bicyclist: Authorities

Police cited the driver who hit a child cyclist on Friday afternoon in northern Virginia, May 20, authorities said.

Alexandria police said on Monday, May 23, they fined the driver for failure to obey highway signs. Police did not release the driver's name. Doctors at an area hospital treated the child for minor injuries and released them.

The wreck happened close to 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Langston Boulevard and John Marshall Drive when the driver of the SUV clipped the young cyclist. Police have not released many details about the incident.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

