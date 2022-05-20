Contact Us
News

Alexandria Police Honors K9 Who Served In Afghanistan

Josh Lanier
An Arlington County police officer meets with Rony, a former military service dog, earlier this week.
An Arlington County police officer meets with Rony, a former military service dog, earlier this week. Photo Credit: Arlington County Police Department

A former military service dog who worked in Afghanistan received a special honor from local police as he prepares for his final mission. 

Arlington County police honored former service dog Rony after a post about his recent cancer diagnosis went viral on Nextdoor, ArlNow.com wrote. 

The Belgian Malinois served nearly 400 missions while working alongside his military handlers in Afghanistan, but he retired to the suburb and has lived with a family in Arlington ever since.

That family asked their neighbors in the post to share a short message of support for Rony that they could read to him in his final days. Doctors will euthanize him on Saturday, May 21. More than 100 people submitted a message. 

Officers with the Arlington Police Department saw the post and visited Rony on Tuesday, May 17, to honor the brave boy. 

"On May 17, officers provided a vehicle procession tribute for K9 Rony to show our respect and gratitude for his years of service," the department tweeted. "We are thankful for the time we got to spend with him and ask that you join us in keeping his family in our thoughts during this difficult time."

The family hopes to compile the letters they've received into a book, according to ArlNow. 

“Military working dogs like Rony have helped protect our country alongside our men and women who serve,” a portion of the Nextdoor post reads. “Even after serving, they continue to love and inspire others.”

