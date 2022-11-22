Alert Issued For Vulnerable Senior Reported Missing In Alexandria

Seen him?

An alert has been issued by police in the region as they attempt to locate a possibly vulnerable senior who has been reported missing by concerned friends and family members.

D’Jean Edwards, 65, is the subject of a “Senior Alert Activation” by Virginia State Police as they attempt to locate him after being reported missing at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 on foot in the area of Seminary Road in Alexandria.

Edwards was described as being 5-foot-11, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He may be wearing a black shirt with blue jeans, red-white-black Converse sneakers, a black coat, and a wool hat.

Officials noted that Edwards suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information regarding Edwards or his whereabouts has been asked to contact 911 or the Alexandria Police Department by calling (703) 746-4444.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.