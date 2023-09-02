Newly-Minted Millionaire: Alexandria Man Wins $1M Playing Virginia Lottery

“Could this really be possible?” he later told Lottery officials was his first thought.

The Alexandria resident had just discovered he’d matched all five winning numbers in the June 18 drawing to win the $1,063,690 jackpot.

He said he let out a “quiet scream.”

He bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven at 2800 Beacon Hill Road in Alexandria. The winning numbers were 1-20-24-26-35.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

In addition, a player who spends an extra dollar for EZ Match receives five randomly generated numbers with a prize of up to $500 associated with each number. If those numbers match any of the numbers on the ticket for the drawing, the player wins that prize – even before the drawing is held.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

