Multi-Vehicle Crash Ties Up Traffic On I-395 In Alexandria During Afternoon Commute

The afternoon commute was slow for some in Virginia on Monday following a multi-vehicle crash that tied up traffic on I-395 for several miles.

The traffic on I-395 in Alexandria

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
Zak Failla
Backups were reported as long as three miles in the area due to the crash, which resulted in multiple northbound lanes on the interstate being blocked in Alexandria.

The crash was reported in the area of VA-236 (exit 3/Duke Street). 

Virginia DOT officials said that as of 5:15 p.m. on Monday, traffic was backed up approximately 2.5 miles.

Details about the crash were not released.

