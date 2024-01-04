McDonald's Shooter Arrested In Alexandria: Officials

City resident Michael Anthony Carr Jr., was charged with robbery, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police in Alexandria said.

Police at the time said shots were fired during a fight that escalated at the Duke Street McDonald’s on Dec. 27.

The case remains active and anyone with information is urged to call APD Detective Riley at 703-746-6225.

