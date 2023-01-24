3LW, 'Cheetah Girls' Singer From Alexandria 'Not Ashamed' Of Sexual Past

Former 3LW and "Cheetah Girls" star Kiely Williams is opening up about her sexual past, admitting she slept with three of the four members of B2K in what she is referring to as her "hoe days."

The topic came up during an interview with producer Carlos King, where Williams admitted that she had an "entanglement" with three of the four band members, excluding lead singer Omarion. The "Playas Gon' Play" singer continued saying "everyone has their hoe days," and that she was "out there thot, thot, thottin.'"

Williams admitted getting with Lil' Fiz, J Boog, and Raz B at the same time all those years ago, but confirmed that the rendezvous only happened one time. J Boog, Raz B, and Lil' Fizz have since stayed quiet since the bombshell interview.

