Days after being cut from the Washington Wizards, it came to light that guard Ryan Rollins was caught shoplifting from Target, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old was cut from the team Monday, Jan. 8, three days before The Athletic's John Robbins wrote citing court documents out of Alexandria that show he stole small household items and groceries from Target stores seven different times between September and November.

“We just recently learned of the charges against Ryan,” Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger told The Athletic. “We cannot comment on that matter, or the basis for our roster decisions.”

A court hearing is scheduled for next month for Rollins, who faces seven counts of petit larceny, The Athletic said.

Rollins was traded over the summer as part of a package and is on a minimum contract with the Wizards, earning $1.7 million in his second season in the NBA.

