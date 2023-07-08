Fish Hooks Embedded In Chunks Of Meat Pose Risk To Dogs In Alexandria

The horrifying discovery made near Duke and Ingram streets around 9:30 a.m. brought authorities to the scene.

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria is urging dog owners to be vigilant. Local residents are also urged to check security footage in hopes of helping police identity a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call AWLA at 703.746.6000.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.