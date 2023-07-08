Mostly Cloudy 87°

Fish Hooks Embedded In Chunks Of Meat Pose Risk To Dogs In Alexandria

Nine chunks of meat embedded with a fish hook were found in an Alexandria neighborhood on Friday morning, July 7, officials said.

Hope.
Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
The horrifying discovery made near Duke and Ingram streets around 9:30 a.m. brought authorities to the scene.

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria is urging dog owners to be vigilant. Local residents are also urged to check security footage in hopes of helping police identity a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call AWLA at 703.746.6000.

