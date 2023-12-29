First Pediatric Flu-Related Death Of New Season Reported In Virginia

Health officials announced that a child between the ages of 5 and 12 in Virginia's Eastern region died from complications related to influenza.

No additional information is being provided by the department due to the victim's age and to protect the family.

With temperatures dropping, Virginia is seeing an increase in new flu cases,

For the week ending on Saturday, Dec. 23, emergency department and urgent care visits due to flu-like illness represent 6.9 percent of visits, particularly in young children (14.7 percent) and school-aged children (13.2 percent).

State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton had words of advice to families as Virginia mourns the death of the child.

"We at the Virginia Department of Health, are broken hearted and extend our sympathies to the family of this child during this difficult time.

"Even though the flu is common, it can cause serious illness and even death," she continued I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so not only to protect themselves, but to protect those around them.”

Vaccination rates state-wide remain low for both children and adults, with only 27 percent of those eligible receiving their shots.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.