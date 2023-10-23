Family Man: Alexandria Dad Reveals Plans For $156K Lottery Win

Boamah Stephen couldn’t believe it when he checked the winning numbers for the Virginia Lottery’s Sept. 29 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing and realized he’d won the jackpot.

The Alexandria resident matched all five numbers to win $156,717.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 1-2-15-25-39. He bought his ticket at Veekay Video Club, located at 73020 Richmond Highway in Alexandria.

Stephen told Lottery officials he selected the numbers on his ticket at random. He said he plans to use his winnings to take care of his family.

