Dump Truck Fire Causes Delays On I-95 In Alexandria

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Aug. 29, crews were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate near US-1 (exit 177), where there was a reported fire in the middle of the roadway, leaving multiple lanes blocked.

The north left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed, according to the Virginia DOT. Traffic gets by using the right shoulder of the thru lanes.

Traffic was backed up with delays reportedly reaching approximately a mile.

