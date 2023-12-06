Drunk Driver Injures Spotsy Sheriff's Deputy In Head-On Crash, Investigators Say

A midday call came into the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Dec. 1 regarding a possibly drunk driver who was in the area of Orange Plank Road near the Orange County Line, officials said on Wednesday.

A deputy responded to the area, near the intersection of West Catharpin Road and Dulin Lake, at which point the driver, Spotsylvania resident John Anthony Fields, 57, lost control of his SUV and struck the police cruiser head-on.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, while Fields was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, and held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail, seemingly uninjured, though his vehicle was totaled.

"Sheriff Roger Harris is extremely thankful that no serious injuries resulted in the crash and wants to remind drivers that choose to be irresponsible that his deputies will continue to be aggressive in their DUI enforcement," a spokesperson for the agency said.

