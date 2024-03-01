District Man Facing Life In Prison For Abduction, Attempted Rape In Potomac Yard, Police Say

Dykwon Perry Davis has been charged by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury from Alexandria, Falls Church, and Arlington, on felony charges following an alleged incident late on Feb. 3 in the Potomac Yard neighborhood.

Specifically, Davis was charged with abduction with the intent to defile and attempted rape.

If convicted of the abduction charge, Davis will face life in prison. The attempted rape charge carries a maximum term of 10 years.

Davis remains in custody in Washington, DC, pending his extradition to Virginia to face the charges. No court date has been announced.

