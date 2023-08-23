Details Released In I-66 Shooting, Alexandria Man Arrested

Daniel L. Serrano was heading east on the highway in Fairfax County around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, when the male driver of a black Honda sedan threw an object at Serrano's car, Virginia State Police said.

Serrano in return fired several rounds at the other vehicle, authorities said. Both vehicles pulled over to the side of the interstate near the 50 mile marker.

Serrano remained at the scene and was taken into custody by state police without incident. A firearm was recovered at the scene and he was charged with one felony count of malicious wounding and one felony count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The adult male driver of the black Honda was struck by the gunfire and was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. An adult female passenger was not injured in the shooting.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or any interactions between the two vehicles prior to the shooting on I-66 is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.