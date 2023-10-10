Cops Name Killer In Woman's Mount Vernon Hospital Parking Lot Death

Eric Antonio Rubio, 36, of Alexandria, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, in connection with the April 13 killing of Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, Fairfax County police said.

Thompson and three others had previously been charged with felony concealment of a dead body.

Ochoa Guerrero’s death occurred at a home in the 2500 block of Fairhaven Avenue of Alexandria, before her body was loaded into her own vehicle and driven by David Littlefield, 43, and Eric Thompson, 36, to the Mount Vernon Hospital parking lot on Holland Road, police previously said.

It was there that a community member spotted her body in the car around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, April 13.

Thompson and Littlefield got a lift from Yuris Pineda Gallegos, 29, and Rubio, police said.

Police have not released the motive for the killing.

