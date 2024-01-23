BB Gun Bandit Arrested For Assaulting Man With Weapon In Alexandria, Police Say

Marcos Santos, Jr. was arrested overnight following an incident in the 5000 block of Seminary Road, where officers were called to investigate a reported assault involving two men familiar with one another.

Upon arrival at the scene, the officers were met by a man who was shot by a BB gun - allegedly by Santos, who remained at the scene - and had to be hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Santos was apprehended and charged with malicious wounding. He is being held without bond. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the assault has been asked to contact Det. B. Smith at the Alexandria Police Department by calling (703) 746-6159.

