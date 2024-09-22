Arborist Electrocuted Cutting Tres In Alexandria: Police

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, members of the Alexandria Fire and Police departments were called to the unit block of West Mount Ida Avenue, where there was report of a worker suffering from injuries after coming into contact with an electrical wire.

Investigators say that upon arrival, crews found the arborist unresponsive, and the initial probe found that a branch in the tree he was trimming made contact with a live power line.

Dominion Power responded to assist in clearing the electrical hazard, they added.

The worker - who has not been identified, pending the outcome of the investigation - was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

