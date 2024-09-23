Alexandria Family Victimized By Gun Violence For Third Time In One Year

Kwakia Frazier, 25, has been identified by the Alexandria Police Department as the man who was killed in a triple shooting that left a 46-year-old man and teenager suffering from minor injuries.

The shooting was reported at around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 in the 1300 block of Wythe Street. Frazier was pronounced dead by first responders, the second man was hospitalized in stable condition, and the teen was treated for a graze wound.

No information about a possible shooter had been released by police as of press time.

Nicole Frazier described her son as "a very kind and uplifting young man, always giving a helping hand to those in need," reads a GoFundMe page for the family.

The woman added that this is the second son she has lost to gun violence and the third time one of her children has been shot, who was identified by his obituary as Tyvez Monroe.

Support has since poured in for Frazier and his family as they pick. up the pieces following the fatal shooting, which remains under investigation days later.

A GoFundMe campaign set up on behalf of the Frazier family can be found here.

