Alexandria Dad Chris Faber Dies, 44

A father of two, Chris' obituary says he "valued education as a foundational tool for success," having established college savings plans for his children.

A GoFundMe campaign launched for his children, Harper and Tanner, and wife, Heather, had raised more than $18,200 as of Friday, July 14.

In a touching Facebook tribute, Heather noted Chris died unexpectedly at home. July 11 would've been the 15th anniversary of their first date.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, in Alexandria.

A Funeral Mass will be at St. Louis Catholic Church, Friday, July 20.

Click here for service details and here to donate to the Faber children.

