Ahntais Lucas, of Fairfax County, was found unresponsive in his cell alone and experiencing an apparent medical emergency at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center around 4 a.m., Alexandria officials said.

A deputy immediately called for assistance from the jail’s medical staff, and both began life-saving measures. Medics from the Alexandria Fire Department responded and continued treatment, but the patient was pronounced deceased at 4:42 a.m.

Lucas had been in custody since Aug. 20, 2023.

"Because this is an in-custody death, the Alexandria Police Department is conducting the death investigation," the APD said. "The Sheriff’s Office will conduct a review of the incident to ensure all policies and procedures were followed."

