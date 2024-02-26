Mostly Cloudy 48°

Ahntais Lucas Death

A 39-year-old man died in an Alexandria prison early Monday, Feb. 26, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: allanswart Canva
Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories

Ahntais Lucas, of Fairfax County, was found unresponsive in his cell alone and experiencing an apparent medical emergency at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center around 4 a.m., Alexandria officials said.

A deputy immediately called for assistance from the jail’s medical staff, and both began life-saving measures. Medics from the Alexandria Fire Department responded and continued treatment, but the patient was pronounced deceased at 4:42 a.m.

Lucas had been in custody since Aug. 20, 2023.

"Because this is an in-custody death, the Alexandria Police Department is conducting the death investigation," the APD said. "The Sheriff’s Office will conduct a review of the incident to ensure all policies and procedures were followed."

