Overcast 71°

SHARE

Pedestrian Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Springfield Who Fled Area On Foot, Police Say

The driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Fairfax County before running away from the area on foot remains at large on Friday morning, police say.

The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating the fatal hit-and-run crash.&nbsp;

The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating the fatal hit-and-run crash. 

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department Twitter
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers were called to investigate a reported hit-and-run crash in the area of Franconia Road and Elder Avenue in Springfield at around 7 a.m. on Sept. 13, where there was a reported crash.

First responders pronounced the pedestrian - only identified as an adult male - dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot. 

It is now being investigated by the Fairfax County Police Department's Construction Reconstruction Unit.

Following the crash, Franconia Road was shutdown in both directions amid the probe into the fatal incident. 

More information is expected to be released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Springfield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE