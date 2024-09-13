Pedestrian Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Springfield Who Fled Area On Foot, Police Say

Officers were called to investigate a reported hit-and-run crash in the area of Franconia Road and Elder Avenue in Springfield at around 7 a.m. on Sept. 13, where there was a reported crash.

First responders pronounced the pedestrian - only identified as an adult male - dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot.

It is now being investigated by the Fairfax County Police Department's Construction Reconstruction Unit.

Following the crash, Franconia Road was shutdown in both directions amid the probe into the fatal incident.

More information is expected to be released.

