Speeding Driver Charged With DWI For Fatal Rollover BMW Crash In Fairfax County: Police

Rendon resident Ayaan Usmani, 23, has been charged in connection to the fatal rollover crash in a 2019 BMW M850I that left his passenger, Tina Habibi with fatal injuries.

Officers from the Reston Police District responded to the crash at 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 23 near Fairfax County Parkway and Elden Street, where the BMW had left the roadway, flipped over, and came to rest.

Police say that Usmani was heading south on the parkway at a high rate of speed when he lost control and the vehicle left the roadway.

Habibi was rushed to an area hospital and later pronounce dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, police officials announce that Usmani was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

He was held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and later released on bond.

