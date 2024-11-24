Police ID 23-Year-Old Herndon Woman Killed In Rollover Reston Crash

Officers from the Reston Police District responded to the crash at 2:40 a.m. near Fairfax County Parkway and Elden Street, where the BMW had left the roadway, flipped over, and came to rest.

The passenger, identified as Tina Habibi, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

Preliminary findings from the Crash Reconstruction Unit suggest that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

