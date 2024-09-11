Truth Tillman, Rigger In DMV For Decades, Remembered As 'Bright Light Extinguished Too Soon'

Truth Tillman, 38, a beloved family member and friend to countless people throughout the region, was killed on Saturday, Sept. 7 in a reported crash on I-295.

The Severn resident was described as "a rigger in the DMV since he was 17 years old" by a loved one, as his family looks to start filling the hole his unexpected passing left in their hearts.

"(He) was a husband, father, uncle, brother, and friend to anyone who had the pleasure of spending 5 minutes with him," Mike Eaheart said. "He had a smile that lit up the room (and) a laugh that was loud and magical."

Tillman was also remembered for his selflessness and willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone and everyone in need.

"I’ve often (wondered) what happened with Truth as we lost contact and I moved back to the Netherlands ... To read here that he passed is tragic," former friend Ed van der Reep who reminisced about building a shed with him, said.

"He was a very kind young man and was always smiling ... He helped building that shed and did not asked for money he just wanted to help."

The mother of Tillman's children said that they "loved him wholeheartedly."

"I currently can't find the words to break their hearts and steal their childhoods away permanently," Jennifer Langley posted on Facebook when news of his death leaked on social media.

"We were out of town and are currently traveling home where I will sit down and tell them."

A Celebration of Life hosted by his family has been scheduled for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Bayfront Club in the 7400 block of Bay Front Road.

"Please come and join the boys to celebrate their dad's life and share all the great memories of the Truth we all know and love," Jennifer Langley posted. "The team still needs their village."

A GoFundMe supporting Truth Tillman's wife has been set up by a friend here.

