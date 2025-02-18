Manassas resident Chalillo Rosalio Perez Perez was taken into custody following a months-long investigation into an alleged sexual assault in July 2024 involving the child.

Prince William County detectives began investigating in August last year after learning that the assault allegedly took place on July 25, 2024, inside a residence in the Manassas area.

Investigators determined that the victim, who was under the age of 12 at the time, was sexually assaulted by someone they knew, police said.

Following their investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Chalillo Rosalio Perez Perez, but he was not immediately located.

After months of searching, police arrested Perez Perez on Feb. 13. He was charged with forcible sodomy and remains in custody as he awaits trial.

