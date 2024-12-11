Police Identify 52-Year-Old Sterling Motorcyclist Killed In Crash At Leesburg Intersection

Members of the sheriff's office were called at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the intersection of Fort Evans Road NE and Forest Spring Drive in Leesburg to investigate the reported crash.

The motorcyclist, identified as 52-year-old Ijaumaa Malik McCutcheon, was rushed to an area hospital on Tuesday afternoon, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash, officials confirmed.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash suffered threatening injuries, was treated at the hospital and later released.

Authorities are investigating the incident and are asking for help from the community.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information has been asked to contact Investigator Atchison by calling (703) 777-1021.

