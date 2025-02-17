Reptile Tank Fire Displaces Family Of Nine In Leesburg

Firefighters rushed to the 800 block of Wage Drive just after 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, where they were met with flames and heavy smoke pouring from the first floor of the split-level home, according to Loudoun County fire officials.

The residents made it out unharmed, but their pets weren’t as lucky as Loudoun County Animal Services responded to assist the family after a cat and a reptile perished in the blaze.

Crews from Leesburg, Lansdowne, Lucketts, and Purcellville worked aggressively to knock down the fire, which had spread to the attic. Firefighters deployed two hoselines to contain the flames while salvaging what they could from the home.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries but was later released. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, sparked by an electrical issue involving a power strip supplying a reptile tank. Smoke alarms in the home were working properly and alerted the family in time to escape.

The home sustained an estimated $480,000 in damages, including $300,000 to the structure and $180,000 in contents.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family, who lost nearly everything in the fire.

