Tactical Raid Ends In Arrest Of Homicide Suspect At Apartment In Virginia: Police

Officers executed a search warrant at an apartment complex after receiving a tip about the location of 35-year-old Jamale Antonio Moore, who was also wanted for contempt of court in Fredericksburg, police said.

He was wanted in Carline County in connection to a Nov. 18 murder.

Police confirmed Moore's location before activating the Special Equipment Tactical Team (SETT), which found Moore hiding inside the apartment.

Though initially uncooperative, officers were able to detain him without incident, authorities said. He was served on the outstanding warrants and is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

“On behalf of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to the Fredericksburg City Police Department for their invaluable assistance in this case,” Caroline County Sheriff Scott Moser stated.

“This successful arrest is a testament to the strong partnerships between our agencies and our shared commitment to protecting our communities.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.