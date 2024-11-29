Overcast 51°

Tactical Raid Ends In Arrest Of Homicide Suspect At Apartment In Virginia: Police

A man wanted for a homicide in Caroline County was arrested by Fredericksburg Police during a tactical raid on Wednesday, Nov. 27, authorities say.

Jamale Antonio Moore

 Photo Credit: Fredericksburg Police
Zak Failla
Officers executed a search warrant at an apartment complex after receiving a tip about the location of 35-year-old Jamale Antonio Moore, who was also wanted for contempt of court in Fredericksburg, police said.

He was wanted in Carline County in connection to a Nov. 18 murder.

Police confirmed Moore's location before activating the Special Equipment Tactical Team (SETT), which found Moore hiding inside the apartment. 

Though initially uncooperative, officers were able to detain him without incident, authorities said. He was served on the outstanding warrants and is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

“On behalf of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to the Fredericksburg City Police Department for their invaluable assistance in this case,” Caroline County Sheriff Scott Moser stated. 

“This successful arrest is a testament to the strong partnerships between our agencies and our shared commitment to protecting our communities.”

