Fredericksburg Man Killed In Crash That Shut Down I-66 In Fairfax County Identified By VSP

Fredericksburg resident Devin Stewart, 23, has been identified by state police as the person killed in a crash early on Aug. 23 that shut down the interstate for hours.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday morning, troopers were called to the westbound lanes of I-66 near I-495, where a construction vehicle veered off the left lane, through the traffic bollands, and into the express lanes.

The vehicle struck a guardrail, police say, then a Jersey wall, flipped on its side and caught fire, which also damaged nearby equipment for the EZ Pass system.

Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. No other injuries were initially reported.

The crash remains under investigation on Friday afternoon.

