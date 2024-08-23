A Few Clouds 66°

Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Stretch Of I-66 In Fairfax County

A stretch of I-66 was temporarily shut down on Friday morning in Fairfax County following a crash involving multiple vehicles that left at least one person with injuries, state police confirmed.

I-66 in Fairfax County

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
The westbound express lanes on the interstate were closed as of 11 a.m. on Aug. 23 as crews cleared the area following a reported crash and vehicle fire, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A Virginia State Police spokesperson said the initial call came in at 7:51 a.m. at the interchange with I-495. One injury was initially reported.

The crash remains under investigation on Friday.

